Richard Anton Koschak

Richard A. Koschak was born in Duluth on March 2, 1940 to Anton and Alice Koschak (Gaines). On March 17, 2023, at the age of 83, he left our world to join his son Bradley.

Dick grew up in International Falls and Silver Bay where he played and coached hockey and football, his favorite sports. Dick served in the U.S. Navy and spent his time on the U.S.S. Air Craft Carrier Oriskany. Upon his return from the Navy, he worked at Reserve Mining until they closed in 1986 and then worked at St. Mary’s Hospital until he retired in 2004.

He was a true outdoorsman; he was a steelhead fisherman and spent countless hours on rivers in the Midwest and Canada. His true passion was hunting, and he excelled at sporting clays, archery, and training dogs. He and friends traveled to many states as well as Alaska and Canada to hunt big game and birds, but his favorite place was Montana. It was a sure thing that the freezer always had wild game and pheasants from his many trips.

Dick had a unique sense of humor, sarcasm and an edge that you would never forget. He was a prankster, initiating and participating in shenanigans and watch out, you might get a “Wet Willie”. He always had stories to tell, especially hunting and fishing, sometimes “over and over”. Listening to music and dancing were two of Dick and Sam’s favorites. Until the end, he reminisced daily about their dancing days at home and when they were out.

He was very generous and showed his ways of caring for those important in his life. With pride and joy he will be watching over us, especially his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Bradley.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sam Rathe; siblings, Mike (Allison), Ken, Karen and families; children, Brian Koschak, Daryl Sylvester and Tara Westfall; “Grampa Boobie” will be missed by grandchildren, Darian, Talia, Brody, Joe, Abri, Jaidy and Jake; as well as the Rathe family - Gordy, Jody, Jamie, John, Jan, Maynard, Dawn, Todd; his lab, Amber; and many friends.

We will celebrate at a later date.

