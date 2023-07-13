Richard Allen Kylmala, 77 of Kilgore, TX passed away at his home on July 5, 2023. Richard was born in Duluth, MN on January 8, 1946 to Reino & Alice (Hayden) Kylmala.

Richard served in the Navy from 1964 until retirement in 1984. While serving he received the Vietnam Gallantry Cross, the Vietnam Service Medal and six Gold Wreath awards. After 20 years of service, he moved to Embarrass, MN where he worked for LTV Steel before relocating to Kilgore, TX where he retired.

The golf course was his home and sanctuary and he served as President on the golf course board.

Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years Judy (Page), three daughters Susan (Paul) Bremer, Stefanie (Mitch) Nelson, Sharee (Max) Arends. Siblings Terry (Doris) Kylmala, Michael (Connie) Kylmala, Nancy (Joe) Skerjance and Laura Ann (John) Halvorson. Grandchildren Naomi, Paige, Addison, Erin, Aubrey and Emma. He was preceded in death by parents and sisters Gail and Susan.

Memorial Service with military honors will be held at Overton Municipal Golf Course on August 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. www.cottlefuneralhome.com