Richard Allan Lund

Richard “Dick” Allan Lund, committed family member and friend, musician, and seeker of knowledge, adventure and spiritual enlightenment is now resting peacefully in the arms of his Loving Creator.

Dick was born in Duluth, MN to Doris “Peggy” Lund Moebakken and Allard Lund on April 4, 1946; he was the eldest of five siblings. His death came on August 25th, 2023 in Silver Bay, MN after surviving several years of Parkinsons/Lewy Body disease with admirable strength, dignity and grace.

Dick graduated from Duluth Central in 1964, later earning a degree in Philosophy from UMD and a Certification from Dunwoody College of Technology in Refrigeration. He was a member of the Seafarers International Union and sailed large Vessels throughout the Great Lakes. After retiring from Duluth Water and Gas, he drove for Stride and then enjoyed wintering in Arizona.

His passion for music began in his teens when he first learned to play guitar. His collection of records began with artists such as Duane Eddy, The Ventures, and Johnny and the Hurricanes, eventually becoming an amazing library of thousands of albums and CDs of various genres and artists. The smile on his face showed his joyful heart as he played guitar with many bands and musicians throughout his life. He loved jam sessions, creating many friendships and memories. His involvement in music was appreciated by his family and many others.

Dick’s adventurous spirit led him to a variety of awesome experiences including becoming a commercial pilot and flight instructor, skydiving, camping, canoeing, biking, motorcycling, scuba diving, hiking, and traveling. His quest for knowledge was an integral part of his life. He followed a path of self-discovery, personal growth and spiritual awareness and attended the Self Realization Fellowship and Retreats at the Demontreville Jesuit Retreat House. In addition, he studied many religions and philosophies and built an impressive library of books and resources. He was also an active, longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeff Lund; and nephew Luke Shannon.

Dick is survived by his loving sisters, Patricia Lund, Holly Lund and Nancy (Paul) Taylor; and nephews and nieces, Shane (Heather), Bryce Erickson, Jada (Jason) Sheetz, Jory Lund, Marcus Brown, Lucy and Peggy Campbell.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Silver Bay Veteran’s Home for their excellent, compassionate care.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 8th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 PM.

