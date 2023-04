70 of Duluth MN passed April 14th of Pancreatic cancer at home. Richard graduated from Proctor High School Rick was in the Air National Guard, Heavy Equipment operator and Auto painter. Rick is survived by his wife Peggy, brother Mike and sister Dianne and several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents Eugene and Lorraine brother Kenneth sisters Faye, Norma and Judith. A burial memorial will be at Lake View Cemetery Duluth MN at a later date in June.