Rhoda ‘Jo’ Carlson, 84, of Duluth, MN passed away on July 3rd, 2023.

Jo was born in Hill City, MN to parents Melvin Dean Cosner and Carla Tilden on January 7th, 1939. She went to high school at Duluth Denfeld. Jo married Roger Herbert Carlson on February 20th, 1959. She worked as a secretary of admissions at the UMD Medical School for many years until she retired. Jo enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafting, reading, annual trips to Ponto and ladies nights with friends.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Rae and brother Kevin.

Jo is survived by her sons Steve and Dave (Heather) Carlson; granddaughters Kali and Cori; great grandchildren Zatanna and soon to be baby boy; sister Bert (Brad) Miller; and many additional family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20th 2023 at 2pm-4pm at Salem Lutheran Church at 4715 Hermantown Road, Hermantown, MN 55811.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Diamond Willow and Keystone Bluffs for supporting Jo and family during her final years of battling Alzheimers.