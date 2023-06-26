Rev. John E. Maki, 78, of Duluth, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born in Duluth, on March 9, 1945, to John and Ruth (Behning) Maki.

He graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1963, UMD in 1967, and United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities in 1971. He served United Church of Christ Parishes in Minnesota, Indianapolis, and Metro Detroit for over 40 years.

John enjoyed spending time outdoors, with animals, and most importantly he enjoyed the time he spent with family. He had a great sense of humor and loved being with children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Barbara Isackson.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sally Coulter Maki; daughters, Christina A. Maki, and Sarah (Sean) Keating; step-granddaughter, Addison Keating; cousins, Corrine Helmen, and Judy Lund; as well as other family and friends.

Donations may be directed to maurice’s Community Clinic of St Scholastica, or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

Funeral Service will 2PM, Friday June 30, 2023, with visitation one hour prior at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 219 North 6th Ave E, Duluth, MN 55805

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.