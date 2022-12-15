Rene’e A. Glassmyer

Rene’e Glassmyer, 60, rural Nashwauk, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, in her home.

Born July 21, 1962, in Japan, she was the daughter of Dean and Linda (Keney) Barth. Rene’e lived most of her life in Itasca County, was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School and Itasca Community College. She had been a loan processor at the Park State Bank for several years. Rene’e and Thomas Glassmyer were married on April 18, 2011. She brought up her family and had been an active member of the Solid Rock Church of God in LaPrairie. She had a lifelong interest in horses and loved to be out riding. She was very active in barrel racing and the horse community in general.

Her dad, Dean Barth preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; her children, Enokcuay “Michael”, Josh (Ashlie) Curtiss, Kara Curtiss, Tim (Missy Hanson) Curtiss, and Nicole Latvala; several grandchildren; her mother, Linda Barth; and siblings, Bill Barth, Deanna Moberg, and Shane Bridges.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the Solid Rock Church of God in LaPrairie.

Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.