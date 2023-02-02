Reinald “Ray” Bernerd Postal

March 9, 1953 to January 28, 2023, Duluth, MN

Ray passed away unexpectedly at home.

Ray was born to Frank and Emelia (Gimpel) Postal, the third youngest of 10 brothers and sisters. He spent his entire life in and around the Duluth area, retiring in 2018 after working 32 years in Maintenance at Lake Haven Nursing Home.

He loved being at the hunting shack with all the guys, singing with the boys, fishing Red Lake or Northwest Angle with family, and barking out one of the best laughs, ever! You couldn’t not like the guy. Everybody loved Ray. He was often the Uncle called to help field dress a deer: “Uncle Raaaay!” He loved music! Jam sessions on the second weekend of deer camp with Reggie and Bud playing their axes off. Who will be able to forget the band Pushin’ 60, affectionately referred to as “Ray Ray and the RayTones.” He loved singing and jamming with his best friend, Bob Cora. Along with Bob and his newest “bonus son,” AJ Seguin, he’d shared some of his most recent fishing adventures. He loved old classic cars, working on vehicles and was great at building engines, changing brakes, or welding some cab corners onto a pickup. He passed much of that passion on when working on more than a few of his son’s and nieces’ and nephews’ vehicles.

Over the years, he could often be found at the “Tap.” Sandy and Dick Kelly made a friendly place where Ray was also part of the family.

Ray is preceded in death by both parents, sister Jackie (Hap) Diedrich, brother Reggie (Cathie) Postal, and sister JoEllen Carroll.

Ray is survived by his son Anthony and daughter Tammy; grandchildren Thomas Postal, Summer (Jared) Rowan, Nathan Postal, Autumn (Mona) Zeidan, Spring McColley, and CJ McColley. He loved spending time with his great- grandkids Amira, Chase, Jaxton, Colson, Jazmyn, and Bentley. He is also survived by six of his siblings Bud (Alice) Postal, Jerry Beckwith, Bob (Myrna) Postal, Dick (Pat) Postal, Rollie Postal, and Jocelyn (Jay) Sharpe; brother-in-law Hap Diedrich, and sister-in-law Cathie Postal, and obviously, dozens of beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at the Tappa Keg Inn, to be announced at a later date.