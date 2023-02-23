Regina Marie (Caskey) Dalbec, 93, of Duluth, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born on September 7, 1929 in Duluth to Henry and Stella Caskey. She graduated from Denfeld High School in 1948. Regina worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married Bill Dalbec on November 22, 1952 in Duluth. Regina was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; three infant daughters; an infant son; a sister, Elizabeth Zabrocki; three brothers, Stanley and John Caskey and Rev. Fr. Daniel Kostrzewski; an infant great-granddaughter, Adaelynn Peterson.

Regina is survived by daughters, Joan (Chris) Peterson and Antoinette Dalbec; grandchildren, Jeremy (Becky) Peterson, James (Sonni) Peterson and Jennalyn (Brandon) Morin; great-grandchildren, Axel, Lily, Royce and Maverick; a special niece, Charlene Caskey and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Benedictine Health Center and St. Luke’s Hospital for the loving care to Regina during her stay.

Rosary Prayers 9:30 am Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by the visitation at 10 am and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Rev. Fr. Anthony Craig officiating. Burial at Oneota Cemetery at later date. Memorials to Holy Family Catholic Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.