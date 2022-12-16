Raymond Oscar Joki, 82, of Esko passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in his home. He was born on July 20, 1940, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Waino and Anna Joki. Raymond graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1958. He married Virginia Armstrong on March 20, 1981.

Raymond worked as a draftsman for Seaway (SEH) Engineering in Duluth until he retired in 2000. Raymond enjoyed traveling, listening to gospel music, he was a member of Senior Bible Study Group for many years, he was an avid bird watcher. Raymond also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, watching football, baseball and he was the hockey coach for his son’s team in the 1970’s. Raymond was very proud of his Finnish heritage. He built many saunas over the years, and he enjoyed taking them daily.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest Joki and Edwin Joki; and sister, Ellen Iverson.

He will be missed by his wife, Gina; son, Gregg (Suzie) Joki; daughters, Lynne (Karl) Howg, Karin (Michael) Lovold; stepdaughters, Kathy Koski, Susan Koski, Linda (Dan) Koski; stepson, Jay Koski; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; brother, Richard Joki; and numerous nieces, nephews.

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. memorial service Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Grace Church, 601 14th Street, Cloquet. A luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com