Raymond Morse, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Duluth, Minnesota. He was a twin, born in Peoria, Illinois to Robert and Florence (Frasco) Morse. He married Maurene Sullivan in 1974 in Peoria. He had a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University. He was a 4 year letterman - lettering in golf. He pledged Sigma NU fraternity.

He was in the Army Reserves from 1960 to 1966 in Transportation and Army Intelligence. He worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 30 years in The Engine Test and Development Department. He was a member of “WC Fields, Golf and Tipling League” in Peoria. He was a Historical Interpreter at Lincoln’s New Salem State Park in Petersburg, Ill where he made Brooms and Shoes.

He enjoyed Interpreting at Samuel Hull Store-Peter Lukens home 1st and 2nd Berry Lincoln Stores. He enjoyed traveling, camping and traveling to Civil War sites.

Ray was preceeded in death by his parents, and twin brother. He is survived by his wife, Maurene (Renie); daughters, Janice of Duluth, Tamera (Dean) Siminow of Fairfax, VA, Cinda (Bill) Miller of Canton, Ill.

Ray requested a different kind of Funeral Celebration. No Funeral Visitation or Celebration.

He started a Scholarship: Ray Morse Engineering Scholarship, funded it for 10 years at Two Harbors High School for $1000.00 a year. Memorials may be made to lengthen the fund or Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Two Harbors, MN.

