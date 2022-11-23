Randy Lee Isaacson, 59, of Duluth, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was born in Duluth on July 16, 1963 to Robert and Jan (Negaard) Isaacson.

Randy grew up in Duluth and served in the Army National Guards. He enjoyed his trucking career of nearly 20 years, with Manion’s Wholesale Building Supplies in Superior, WI.

Randy enjoyed fishing, grouse hunting, and trapping (a skill learned from his dad, Jack Anderson). He loved spending time outdoors with his family and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by Robert “Bob” Isaacson; grandparents, Bill & Gertie Negaard; father, Jack Anderson; and uncle, David Negaard, whom Randy particularly favored.

Randy is survived by his mother, Jan Anderson; children, Justin (Shannon) Isaacson & Jordan Reeder; granddaughters, Jayden & Allyson Sheffield; siblings, Denise Priem, Robert (Bonnie) Isaacson, Rocky Anderson and Rick (Melissa) Anderson; nieces and nephews, Nathan (Amy) Isaacson, Cory (Monica) Dahl, Kristine (Nick) Dahl, Serena Priem, Jack Anderson, Tori Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Devin Anderson, Megan Anderson and Zahra Anderson; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

The family would like to offer their gratitude to the Essentia ER team for their exceptional care and compassion.

Visitation to be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3rd at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com