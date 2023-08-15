Randy Karl Gaskell
Randy Karl Gaskell, 62, of Esko, MN passed away in the comfort of his home on August, 5th 2023.
He attended Denfeld High School and later worked as a respected stone mason, where he accomplished many beautiful projects in the area such as the bridges along Seven Bridges Road, Lester River, Magney-Snively, and many more.
Randy is survived by his sons, Sean (Genet) Gaskell and Cody (Rayanna) Gaskell; and his four loving grandchildren, Dawson, Bexley, Liam, and Levi.
A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date.
Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com