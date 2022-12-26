Randall D. Luing

Randall “Randy” D. Luing, age 71 of Cloquet, MN passed away in his home Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born May 18, 1951, in Mahtowa, the son of Kenneth and Isabelle (Patton) Luing. Randy graduated from Moose Lake High School and worked as a registered nurse for Miller Dwan Hospital and Essentia. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Randy enjoyed bowling in leagues and with his brothers, going to tournaments throughout Minnesota and had bowled a perfect 300 game. He had a love for reading.

Randy had a reserved and quiet demeanor, but with dry sarcastic wit delivered with a wry smile. His biggest love was for his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother Michael Luing. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Zachary (Kristi) Luing, Wade Murray, Dustin (Andrea) Murray, Adam (Hailey Anderson) Luing, Zara Luing, Zondra (Nathan) Parks, Kali (Neal) Stone, Erica (David) Englund, and Mariah Luing; brothers, Daryl (“Charlie”) Luing and Terry Luing; two sisters, Anita (Al) Ninteman and Becky (Larry) Doran; 16 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Luncheon will follow in the fellowship room. Spring interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Carlton.