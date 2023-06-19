Jan. 6, 1935 - June 16, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Ralph Paulson Sr., 88, Esko, Minn., died Friday, June 16, in Duluth.

Memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, at Faith Baptist Church in Hermantown, Minn. Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Sandy Lake Cemetery in Blackhoof Township in Carlton County, Minn.

