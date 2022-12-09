There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Ralph M. Hunter Jr., age 62, on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Essentia Health surrounded by loving family. He was born in Chandler, AZ on January 26, 1960 to parents Ralph Sr. & Patricia, and was raised in Superior, WI.

At seventeen Ralph joined the Army and was assigned to Fort Hood, TX with the 68th Chemical Co. 1st Calvary Division as a Chemical Equipment Repairman. After the army Ralph had various jobs until he decided a career in building maintenance is what he enjoyed. He spent many years at Fitger’s Inn and for the last several years at Bigos Management (Lenox Place Apartments). Ralph always considered the buildings he helped maintain “his buildings” and took care of them as though they were his own.

Ralph looked forward to his deer hunting trips on the ‘Biwabik Hill’, and loved the camping/fishing excursions to his ‘happy place’ in Voyagers National Park. Ralph also enjoyed golfing, was a faithful Packer fan, liked to bake Christmas goodies, and especially liked grilling (even in the dead of winter). Most of all Ralph enjoyed spending time with family and friends making memories. Everyone that met him enjoyed his company, practical jokes and kindness! There are so many people whose lives he touched and considered him a friend and family and we are thankful for the amazing memories.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 21 years Andrea Goritchan; his sons Jason Haworth; Justin (Jessica) Knight; his daughter Sally (Dave) Roos; 17 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a great grandbaby boy due in January; father Ralph M. (Joyce) Hunter, Sr.; brothers Michael Hunter & Fred (Crystal) Flatten; sister; Deb (Bob) Rich; two nieces; two great nieces, aunts, uncles and many cousins and extended family.

Ralph is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Flatten (nee; Olson), step-father Al Flatten, sisters Lynn Hunter and Ruth Hunter.

A Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second Street, Duluth. The Visitation will continue from 10am until the 11am Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Dec. 17th, at St Benedicts Catholic Church, 1419 St Benedict St, Duluth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Minnesota or Wisconsin American Heart Association.