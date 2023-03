Rachel Eryn (Matuszak) Weizenegger, age 56 of Duluth passed away under hospice care on Thurs., Dec. 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. A brief memorial service will be held on Sun., April 2, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Buffalo Junction in Duluth. A celebration of life will follow, continuing until 7:00 p.m. Nelson Funeral Care has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.