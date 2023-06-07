It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our generous, selfless, caring, quirky, funny, loving, and unique mother, Phyllis Shaw (Nelson) Childs (7/17/1943 - 6/1/2023).

Phyllis expressed love through her generosity and donation of time. She loved animals and enjoyed volunteering, dancing, genealogy, playing in the dirt, and so much more. She had an inquisitive mind and was attentive to detail. We thank her for encouraging us to think “outside the box” and to believe in our potential. Our parents traveled extensively, and gratefully we have countless family memories of our adventures together.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Childs; parents, Robert Lyman Nelson and Phyllis Nelson. She is survived by her son, Robert Lyman Childs; daughter, Maxine Ann Childs (Steve); seven grandchildren; in-laws, Maxine Lear, Margaret Edberg (Earl), Tom Childs, Chuck Childs (Char), Glen Childs (Cathy), and Edie Childs. Phyllis was blessed with too many friends and extended family members to enumerate.

In lieu of donations to the family, we think our mom would like it if you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness and consider sending a donation to a favorite charity.

A celebration of the lives of Phyllis Childs and her husband, James Childs (12/11/1942 - 3/26/2021, whose celebration was delayed due to Covid) will take place at 3 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior, Friday, June 16 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave, in Duluth.