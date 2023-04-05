Peter Zunich Jr. passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Simone Zunich, son Peter K Zunich, daughter Brianna (Ryan) Ferrell, and a grandchild expected in August. Peter was born on January 3, 1952 and grew up in Buhl, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Katherine Zunich.

Thank you to the nurses at Solvay Hospice House and the entire hospice program for the compassionate care he received.

There is a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 8 at Black Woods Grill & Bar in Duluth, MN from 2pm-5pm. In lieu of gifts, please consider a donation to Solvay Hospice House.