Peter LaTour

Peter Dale “Pete” LaTour, 88, of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away on August 12, 2023. Pete was born on June 22, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Judy, for 63 years and missed her every day after her passing four years ago in November. Pete and Judy enjoyed attending church functions, family gatherings, and other social occasions together.

Pete had a passion for restoring old cars, fixing things, and spending time with his family. He cherished the moments he shared with his loved ones. Pete leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Mogensen (Paul Stone), and daughter Stacy Howieson (Kyle Howieson). Pete was a loving grandfather to Jeremy, Bryn (Chris), Jake, Maya, and Hunter, and a proud great-grandfather to Aria and Avery. He is also survived by his cousins Gary Chelseth and Archie Chelseth (Gretchen Chelseth).

Pete was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy LaTour, his mother Dorthy Plucinak, and his aunt Myrtle Chelseth (Osmund Chelseth).

Pete attended Homecroft Elementary for his primary education and graduated from Duluth Central High School. He then embarked on a fulfilling career at Duluth Plumbing Supply, where he dedicated his entire working life.

In his free time, Pete enjoyed restoring cars, reading, and playing cards. These hobbies brought him joy and relaxation throughout his life.

Pete’s warm presence and kind spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He will forever be remembered for his love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his passion for restoring cars.

Please join us in honoring Pete’s life at the memorial service on August 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Duluth, Minnesota.