Peggy J. Hill, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on April 28, 2023. Peg was born on June 13, 1933, in Duluth, MN to Peter and Myrtle Pederson. She graduated in 1951 from Denfeld High School, where she met her husband, Jim “Jumbo” Hill. They married in the fall of 1952. Peggy was actively involved in various local organizations: She was President of the Ensign PTA, President of the Skyview Women’s Golf Club, served as a Board Member of the Greater Denfeld Foundation, and was a member of the Duluth Ambassadors.

Peg was a trailblazer for women in leadership and used her strong voice to create impact throughout her community. She spearheaded the Ensign Community Club, which built the Enger Park Little League Field, along with the well attended and highly celebrated, Hank Jensen Golf Tournament. Peg was a gifted seamstress, and was hired by Jeno Paulicci to make dresses for the Seattle World’s Fair. After raising her family, Peg entered the workforce and worked at the DECC and later as Director of the Duluth Chapter of the March of Dimes. Upon retirement, Mayor Doty and Mayor Bergson proclaimed June 24,1992 as Peggy Hill Day for her contributions to the Port Cities.

Peg’s true purpose, love, and joy was her large and loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Merlin and Johnny; and sisters, Eleanor “Snookie” Hill and Shirley Bordson, and son-in-law, Steve Anderson. She is survived by her six children: Nancy Anderson, Tom (Sue), Ron (Tina), Connie (Larry) Johnson, Jon (Shelly), and Mike; grandchildren, Jennifer, Aaron, Julie, Carrie, Katie, Jimmy, Travis, Mallory, Brett, Trent, Jason, Alec, Lauren, Kassie, Kamryn, Karin, 16 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Mary House, and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

A special thank you to Mom’s Angel, Terri Willis, for providing unmeasurable love, care and comfort.

A celebration of life will be held on May 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Spirit of God Lutheran Church, (formerly Zion Lutheran Church) 2431 W. 3rd Street, Duluth, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials preferred to the March of Dimes, Greater Denfeld Memorial Fund or Northern Lights Foundation.