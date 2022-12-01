Pauline C. Liston

Pauline, 93, was born in Duluth on 12/26/1928 to Marie and Gus Johnson. She attended DHS and the Villa nursing program at CSS. She had many residences in West Duluth, Morgan Park, Rose Lake, Pike Lake, Yuma, AZ, and Port Charlotte, FL. She is survived by her children: Susan Doyle, Patricia (Ted) Frase), and James (Sandra) Liston Jr., Seven Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grand Children.

Pauline’s words to live by: God helps those who help themselves, Waste not, want not. If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. Spend at least one hour each day outside in nature.

Pauline was strong, kind, and loving. A life well lived. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Thanks to the caregivers and staff at Safe Harbor and Westwood Terrace, you are heroes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.