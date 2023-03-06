Paul Kenneth Gunderson, 77, of Hermantown passed away on Monday February 27, 2023 in Edgewood Healthcare. He was born in Cloquet, MN on March 31, 1945 to Kenneth and Geraldine Gunderson. Paul attended Cloquet Public Schools and graduated from UMD with a master’s degree in science. He married Maureen Borin on September 17, 1966, in Cloquet, MN. He taught with the Duluth School District for 37 years. Paul was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Glen Avon Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, AAD Temple and its Drum and Bugle Corp., and he was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, time spent at the cabin at Grand Lake and at the hunting shack, traveling and time spent watching the grandchildren’s sporting events. Paul’s family wishes to give a special thank you to Caring Edge for the hospice care Paul received.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jack.

Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years Maureen, daughter Jean (Greg) Olson, son Jeff (Wendy) Gunderson, sister Thera (Eugene) Wiersma, and grandchildren Skylar, Zachary, Hope, Ashley, and McKenzie.

Visitation will be held from 11:30AM until the 1PM Funeral Service in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 410 Arlington Ave. Duluth, MN 55811, on Monday March 20, 2023. Entombment will be in Sunrise Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 215 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125.