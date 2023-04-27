Paul Edward Mehling, 81, of Duluth passed away in Arizona peacefully with his wife by his side on January 23, 2023. Paul was incredibly generous to family and friends, and cherished his relationships with them. He valued hard work and education, and also had a humorous and silly side. He graduated from East High School in 1959, and had fond memories being the goalie for the first East hockey team to go to the State Hockey Tournament. He attended UMD and received a bachelor’s degree in business, which led to a 31 year career with Abbott Laboratories as a pharmaceutical salesman. Paul and his former spouse, Patricia Marie Ryan raised 3 children. Paul married Karin in 1992, and they spent 33 wonderful years together. Paul was a trusted member of his community, and served as Ridgeview Country Club’s President for 5 years, where he later received an Honorary membership. He cultivated a reputation as “On the Ball Paul” until recent years, when he was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinsons.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Milton Mehling, and his daughter Julie Mehling. He leaves behind his wife Karin Garvue Mehling, sisters Susan Moe (Norm) and Sally Paschke, daughter Kimberlee Wait (Jack), son Rian Mehling (Lisa), granddaughter Karenna Wait (Brent), grandson Donovan Wait, step children Lisa (Paul) Mattson, Jodi (Dale) Gauthier, step grandchildren Justin (Kia) Middleton, Jesse Mattson, Kaila and Kati Gauthier and great grandchildren Harper and Ashton Mattson.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Paul’s life on Friday, May 12th from 1:00-4:00 pm at Ridgeview Country Club. We look forward to sharing stories and memories of Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.