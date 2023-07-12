Paul E. Johnson

Paul Edward Johnson, 75, of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away on June 26, 2023. Born on October 18, 1947, in Duluth, Paul was the beloved son of the late Henry and Joyce Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark, and his sister, Gale.

Paul graduated from Duluth Central HS in 1966 then dedicated 38 years of his life to serving in the U.S. Coast Guard active duty, USCG Reserve and retired as a Chief Boatswain’s Mate. Paul’s military career was a significant part of his life and he took great pride in wearing the uniform, our flag, and his service to our country.

In addition to his military career, Paul excelled in the technical field of aluminum welding and electrical substation construction. He worked for MN Power & Light (ALLETE), Xcel Energy, and was a proud member of IBEW local 160. Paul’s personality, exceptional skills, and dedication made him a valued friend and member of the team.

Outside of his professional life, Paul had a variety of hobbies that brought him joy. He loved classic cars, was an avid fisherman, enjoyed partridge hunting, and finding solace in nature. Paul also had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his apple trees. He was known for his delicious apple pies (alamode of course), which he lovingly baked for his family and friends. He always had the coffee pot on and would warmly welcome anyone who just stopped by to visit.

Paul will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including his sons, Alan (Teri) and Bryan, his sister, Dana Garberg, many nieces and nephew, and his grandchildren. Their love and support meant the world to him, and he cherished the time spent together.

In honor of Paul’s life, a memorial service will be held on July 22nd, 2 pm at the Cremation Society, 4100 Grand Ave in Duluth, MN.

There will be food, refreshments, and time to share stories with one another to follow. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.