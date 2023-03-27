Paul Avery Sarette, 42, of Duluth, passed away on Friday October 14, 2022, in Essentia Health - Miller Dwan Hospital. He was born in Duluth on December 19, 1979, to John and Linda Sarette. Paul graduated from Duluth East High School. He worked at UDAC shredding paper, cleaning, and working in the garden. He participated in Buddy Bowling and Special Olympics for many years. Paul enjoyed being a goofball, singing, listening to Tom Petty, and “going cruising” on long car rides. He was always friendly and polite and was known for his fantastic smile. Paul was nicknamed Guy Smiley by his uncle at an early age.

Paul was preceded by his mother Linda, an uncle Mike Sarette, paternal grandparents Winifred and William Sarette, and maternal grandparents Tom and Amanda Larsen.

Paul is survived by his father John, sisters Jonnia Sarette, Johanna (Dustin) Johnson, and Amanda (Doug) Sundin, and his niece and nephew Amelia and Miles Sundin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023, at 11AM in the Chapel at Park Hill Cemetery. 2500 Vermillion Rd., Duluth, MN 55803. Inurnment will be in Park Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.