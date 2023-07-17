Patrick John Schinn, 77, of Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, after a brief fight with cancer. Born in Duluth on January 13, 1946, Pat was a lifelong Duluthian. He graduated from Denfeld High School in 1964, and from UMD with a degree in political science in 1968. He worked for over 44 years as a postal clerk at the main branch of the Duluth post office. Pat was a voracious reader and devoted baseball fan, though the Yankees, not the Twins, were his team. In later years, he was a caregiver for his wife, Wilma, and took up golf with his brother, Greg. Until a few weeks ago, Pat was an active participant in several card clubs around Duluth. He played cribbage and 500, and even learned how to play bridge. Golfing and playing cards were bright spots in his days. He was so thankful for the time he had with his brother and for the friendships he made these past few years. We will remember Pat as a kind, private person, who would cross the street to give money to someone who looked like they needed it, or give a stranger a ride home from the grocery store. Pat was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Wilma, his parents, John and Marie Schinn, and lifelong friend, Michael Sowl. He is survived by his daughter, Denise (Jim) Bumgardner of Plymouth, his three grandchildren, Anna, Nathan and Risa, his brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Bev Schinn, many nephews and nieces, and friends both old and new. Pat was dearly loved and will be missed. Per his request, no formal service will be held.