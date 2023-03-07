Patrick Henry Sullivan, 97 of Duluth, died peacefully on March 6, 2023, after a hospice stay.

He was born in Duluth to Patrick and Rose (Jannetta) Sullivan on July 25, 1925, and graduated from Denfeld High School in 1943. He graduated from UMD with a focus on music education and received his Master’s in Music Education degree from the University of Iowa.

Patrick loved teaching music, which he did for two years in Farmington, Minnesota, before teaching in the Duluth Public Schools for 33 years. Most of that time was at Washington Junior High School, followed by teaching at Ordean Junior High before retiring in 1982.

Known as “Mr. Sullivan” to the thousands of students he taught, Patrick instilled a love of music in his young musicians, often saying, “You have the notes down, now play with your heart!” His Washington Junior High band once performed at the National Music Association conference in Chicago, which was an immense honor. As Mr. Sullivan’s students concluded their performance, band directors and others from around the U.S. gave them a standing ovation.

A trumpet player himself, Patrick performed with the Duluth Symphony and was a member of other community bands, often playing alongside former students he had nurtured.

He and his wife of 41 years, Iris (Anglesburg) Sullivan, enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marjorie (Mac) McDonald. He is survived by his wife, Iris; nephew, Dan (Phyll) McDonald; and niece, Diane (Bruce) Carlton.

The family appreciates the excellent care given to Patrick over the years by Doctors Grohs, Gilbertson, Niedringhaus, Lalich and Friday.

Visitation 10 am until the 11 am Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 17, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church. 2430 W. Third St., Duluth. Rev Fr. Anthony Craig officiating.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.