Patrick Arthur Olson, 24, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 in an apartment fire along with his mother, Michelle. He was born in Duluth on September 2, 1998 to Michelle “Micki” Kathleen Olson and Donald Welsand. He grew up in Duluth and graduated from Harbor City International High School in 2017.

Patrick was generally a soft spoken young man, until he talked about things he was passionate about. He was a fan of anime, online gaming and graphic novels. He had many friends, locally and online. During his high school years, he enjoyed attending Anime Club events at the Duluth Public Library. After high school, he participated in the Job Corps program in Minneapolis and trained to be a chef. After earning his certification, COVID sent him back to the Duluth area where he worked in restaurants and a local gas station.

Patrick had a helpful heart; if he knew how to help someone else, he would. He saved other residents and their pets from a fire in the same apartment building in 2020 and volunteered in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive for many years.

Patrick is survived by his sister, Amber Bayly; grandmother, Ann B. Olson; aunts, Heather Olson and Mara (Joel) Spaeth; uncle, Erin Olson; and cousins Danika (Nathan) Vargas, Danny Spaeth, Hope Spaeth and Ellie Spaeth.

Joint visitation for Patrick and Michelle to be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 9th at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Rd, with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Presided by Fr. Jim Bissonette. The Rite of Committal will be held privately at a later date.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com