Patricia Yvonne Osbakken

Patricia “Pat” Yvonne Osbakken, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Gold Canyon, AZ. She was born on May 7, 1929, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Earl and Margaret (Kinnen) Kedney. The family later moved to Virginia, Minnesota where Patricia attended Junior High and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She received a degree in Library Science from Virginia Community College, MN. Patricia married Richard Burton Osbakken on May 19, 1949, and moved to Duluth where the couple raised their two children, Robert and Kathi. Patricia continued her library education at St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN, working for the Duluth Public Library and Duluth Public Schools. She was an avid reader and loved books of all types and enjoyed the continuation of learning throughout her life. Along with her husband, she enjoyed bowling, camping and road trips. They were members of Lakeside Presbyterian church in Duluth where Pat taught Sunday school, and Gold Canyon United Methodist church in Gold Canyon, AZ. They were also active members of the American Legion in Duluth, MN.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a great friend and mentor to many who was known for her quick wit and intelligence. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, son Robert and her sister Barbara.

She is survived by her daughter Kathi, her grandchildren Andrew and Alysha Osbakken, her sister-in-law Marilyn Ostlund, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers you may donate to your local public library or to the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Food Bank.

Patricia is in the care of Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on March 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118. Live stream of the service will be available on the GCUMC website.