Patricia “Patty” Gould Muckala was born September 22, 1947 in Park Rapids, MN. Her strong love for family and desire to share the wonders of the lake with her children, kept her returning there as often as possible. She passed away peacefully February 28, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN after an eleven-year battle with cancer.

Patty graduated from Park Rapids High School and Bemidji State University. In 1969, she began a forty-year teaching career at Proctor Middle School and, following retirement, taught at the College of St. Scholastica.

Her enthusiasm for life and her ability to accentuate the positives are what made her career happy and successful. She gave every child a voice, listened without prejudice, and gave courage to those children waiting for someone to believe in them.

Those traits carried over to her family life as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She looked forward to big Christmas and July 4th celebrations where she could enjoy the love and laughter that surrounded her. She will be remembered for her joyful spirit and for her infectious and easy laughter.

Patty was an avid reader. Her book club friends were a source of wit and wisdom along with a bit of gossip. She found much joy in sharing a kettle of Earl Gray tea with neighbors and celebrating birthdays with her life-long teacher friends. Working in her flower gardens, power walking, and cooking a good meal gave her great pleasure. Above all, her family was the thing she held the dearest. She delighted in raising her sons and getting to know her grandsons alongside her beloved husband, David; whom she married on July 17th, 1976, in Park Rapids, MN.

She was strong in her faith and a long-time member of St. Lawrence Church where she enjoyed volunteering. Even on her darkest days, she’d remind everyone that “God is good!”

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all Patty’s loyal friends, work colleagues, and church pew mates that continually supported her with cards, letters, posts, and visits as she endured years of treatments, stem cell transplants, and two years of immunocompromised home quarantine. She would remind everyone, “Joy and laughter are the best medicine.”

Patty was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Martha Gould; and sister Joanne (Stan) Pruszinske. Patty is survived by her husband David; children Jonathan (Katy) and Michael (Cassie); grandchildren Max and Cameron Muckala; sisters Terri (Carmelo) Bianca and Andrea (David) Sabow); brothers John (Sue) Gould, Michael (Marnie) Gould, Frank (Sharon) Gould and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday March 16, 2023 at St Lawrence Catholic Church - 2410 Morris Thomas Road Duluth, MN. A luncheon/celebration of life will follow immediately afterwards at AAD Shrine located at 5152 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN.

Please direct any donations to the Rea³d Proctor Educational Foundation: C/O Proctor Public Schools 131 9th Avenue Proctor, MN 55810.