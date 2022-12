Patricia “Pat” Mary Daugherty, was born in Duluth, MN on November 28th 1929, and died here at St. Ann’s residence on Sunday, November 20th.

Pat was an Irish girl through and through hence a gathering is planned in her honor for St. Patrick’s Day this spring. The details will follow in a full obituary closer to that date. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home

Memorial gifts can be mailed to the non-profit CHUM Center, 125 N.1st Ave W., Duluth, MN 55802.