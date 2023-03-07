Patricia Mary Daugherty (Pat) was born in Duluth, MN on November 28,1929, and died at St. Ann’s residence on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Pat’s work took her to many places over the course of a long career. In later years, she returned to live in the same house on East 3rd Street where her parents, Kathleen Ennis and William Joseph Daugherty, Jr. raised their three children -- Patricia, Robert (deceased) and William Jr., now of Geneseo, IL. The home has been in the Daugherty family since 1893.

Pat Daugherty was an Irish girl through and through: perceptive with a great sense of humor. And a Catholic School student, taught first by the Dominicans at Holy Rosary, then later by Benedictines at Stanbrook Hall. She enjoyed telling this story, it always made her smile: One of the nuns commented about her tendency to tear up in an emotional moment. “You Irish girls have your bladders too close to your eyes, I fear!” Pat’s ability to be touched was an endearing and enduring quality throughout her lifetime.

Pat’s first paid job was as a soda jerk at Chester Park Pharmacy. Bob Kenner, her boss, liked her work so much he made her the bookkeeper, too. With that affirmation and encouragement, she traveled to the Twin Cities and then to Miami where she worked for drug wholesalers in a series of increasingly responsible positions.

Studies at The University of Minnesota, Duluth and the Carey Gaspard School of Business in Duluth prepared Pat for her life’s work of being the smart, strong, get ‘er done assistant to some of the city’s most prominent and demanding community leaders.

She worked for Marshall Reinig, CEO of Davidson Publishing, later Ojibway Press. She was the right-hand woman for George Zeller, Chief of Corporate Relations at US Steel. And when Jesuit Father F.X. Shea was appointed the first male president of the College of Saint Scholastica, Pat was at his side. Her deep knowledge of how Duluth works helped him negotiate the intricacies of the community. When Fr. Shea left to become president of Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Pat went, too. He couldn’t have done his job without her. Pat continued working for Fr. Shea until his death.

Returning to Duluth, Pat rounded out her career as Director of College Relations at the College of St. Scholastica and as manager of the Chaplaincy Department at St. Mary’s hospital, under Rev. Father Eugene McGlothin.

Along with her “real jobs”, Pat lived a parallel life of service. Starting in the mid 50’s, she was a stalwart behind-the-scenes regular at the Duluth Playhouse. She delivered Meals on Wheels and she packed and distributed food at the CHUM food shelf.

She was a generous and caring friend. When she lived in the Hartley Building on East Superior Street, her Grandma’s Marathon parties were legendary events of fun and laughter. After Playhouse rehearsals, hungry theater folks could always get food and drink at Pat’s place. In quieter moments, Pat listened to countless stories of broken hearts and broken dreams that poured out from pals sitting with a glass of wine on her sofa.

Pat loved to connect with people from all stages of her life. In more recent years, she said the activity she most relished was monthly lunches with high school classmates from Stanbrook Hall.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and William Daugherty, and her brother, Robert Daugherty. She is survived by her brother, William Daugherty Jr., and his children, Craig (Kristi) Daugherty and Julie (Scott) Prigge. Other surviving family members include nephew Brian (Heidi) Daugherty, Kevin (Janine) Daugherty and Chris (Donna) Heim. Pat will also be missed by numerous friends and colleagues.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day - Pat’s friends are invited to join the family for wake prayers, and fellowship at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second Street, Duluth. At 10 am on March 18, there will be visitation, followed by an 11 o’clock Requiem Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 Linden St., Duluth. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online register book. Memorial gifts can be mailed to the non-profit CHUM Center, 125 N.1st Ave W., Duluth, MN 55802. www.chumduluth.org