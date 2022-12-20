Patricia Lisi

Patricia Marie Lisi passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Patti was born on April 2, 1955 to John and Louise McAllister in Duluth, MN. Patti was best known for her warm heart and kindness to her family and friends.

She graduated from East High School and worked in various secretarial positions in Duluth. Patti also devoted many years to Duluth’s Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. She moved to Minneapolis and loved working with her team, the Minnesota Twins! Patti enjoyed spending time with her sweet puppy Dickens, her family, many friends, and partner Bill.

She is survived by her father, John, sisters Mary (Joel) Wilson of Lakeville, MN, and Kathy (John) Borge of Fargo, ND, 5 nieces and nephews, 1 grandniece and 1 grandnephew, and partner Bill Doege.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise, and grandparents.

Funeral Service: Tues, Jan. 3, 2023. Visitation 12:30pm. Service 1:30pm followed by reception at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4343 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN.

