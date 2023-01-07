Patricia L. Kobus, 74, of Duluth, passed away peacefully with family by her side Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 3, 1947, to Richard and Irene Kohler.

She met and married John R. Kobus in 1968 in Omaha, Nebraska, and later moved to Duluth to start a family. Throughout her life, Pat enjoyed her time in real estate and as a daycare provider before dedicating 23 years as a medical scheduler for Duluth Internal Medicine.

Patricia enjoyed reading, watching Nebraska football and NASCAR, listening to the police scanner, and most importantly spending time with her boys, granddaughter, friends, and dogs. Pat was one of the Neighborhood Moms and loved everything about life.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John R. Kobus (2007); and daughter, Kimberly S. Kobus (1972).

She is survived by her sons, John R. Jr. (Missy Nelson), and Thomas A. (Heather Mariskanish); granddaughter, Ella Joy; brothers, Dick (Rose), Mike (Deb), Steve, and Don (Alyssa); dear friends, Paulette, and Sandy; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral Service will be 11AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, with visitation one-hour prior in the Dougherty Funeral Home 600 E 2nd Street, Duluth, MN 55805. Burial in Polish Catholic Cemetery in Duluth.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555, please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.