Patricia K. Skenzich

Patrica was born May 19, 1937 to Carl and Lucille Helstrom in Virginia, MN and passed away February 20, 2023 in Duluth, MN. She graduated from Virginia High School in 1955. Patricia was a legal secretary for a law firm in Gilbert, worked at Northern State Bank of Virginia and retired as the Deputy City Clerk of Gilbert. She was preceded in death by brother Tolan, parents Carl and Lucille, first husband Jack Bradach, son Michael, daughter-in-law Debbie, and great granddaughter Ivy Bradach. Survivors include her husband Ron Skenzich of Hermantown, daughter-in-law Mary Bradach, Tim Bradach, Jack (Carmen) Bradach, Mary Jo (Craig) Purkat, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Dan (Rose) Skenzich, Gary (Jodi) Skenzich, and sister Karen Cleland. A visitation will be held at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave. Duluth, MN on March 10, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM.