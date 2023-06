Sept. 14, 1933 - May 27, 2023

ELK RIVER, Minn. - Patricia Johnson, 89, Elk River, Minn., died Saturday, May 27, in Guardian Angels by the Lake.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 8, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet, Minn. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery in Cloquet. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Arrangements by Atkins-Northland Funeral Home.