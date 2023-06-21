Patricia J. Mattson

April 10, 1932 - June 17, 2023

Mattson, Patricia J., age 91, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 17, 2023, 19 days after the death of her beloved husband of over 71 years, George. She is survived by children David (Terri) Mattson, Suzan (Nyle) Morris, Sandra Ryan, and Becky (Mark) Forsberg; grandchildren Meghan (Jeff) Mistrick, Christopher Mattson, Leighann Mattson, Jessica Morris, Kali (Austin) Kingsolver, Danielle (Kevin) Riechers, Kelly (Matt) Allman, Tom (Lindsey) Ryan, Jack (Aly) Ryan, Tony Napoli, Cassie Napoli, 8 great grandchildren and 3 more on the way. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Smith and Sandra Peterson, and a sister-in-law, Shirley (Dick) Heppler.

Pat was born in Butte, MT, on April 10, 1932. She was raised in Butte, and there met the love of her life, George, to whom she was married on May 4, 1952. Within a year of marriage, she and George moved to Hibbing, MN, where they raised their family. After her children left home, Pat went to college, earning her B.S. in Public Administration from Bemidji State. She then worked until her retirement as the Director of Volunteers at Central Mesabi Medical Center in Hibbing.

Pat was the consummate homemaker, wonderful cook, avid reader, excellent bridge player, and had an artistic style. She loved playing card games with her grandchildren. She valued education and learning, and encouraged her children and grandchildren in those endeavors. She took great interest in and was proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments, attending almost all of their graduations and weddings and other important events. Family travel was important to Pat, visiting relatives all over the country, and world-wide with George.

In the last several years of her life she was the primary and loving caregiver of her husband, George. Once he passed, it was clear she wanted to join him, and a major contributor to her death was stress induced cardiomyopathy, “broken heart syndrome”.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Juanita Shaffer.

Her family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Waconia Ridgeview Medical Center, N.C. Little Memorial Hospice, St. Croix Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Shorewood Landing, for helping them navigate her last days in a way that dignified and honored her life.

A celebration of life will be planned soon. Donations can be made to the memorial of your choice.

Huber Funeral Home

952-474-9595

www.huberfunerals.com