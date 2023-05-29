Patricia Gayle Davich, 83, of Morganton, NC - formerly of Winter Park, FL and Duluth, MN - passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2023. She was born on May 29, 1939 to Fred and Mary Ehlert. Patt was best known for her years of service driving for the Duluth Transit Authority. Upon her retirement she continued to drive friends, family, anyone in need to get to Dr. appointments, shopping, etc.

She was a rebel at heart and raised her family as a single mother. She enjoyed many hobbies and was very proud of her abilities as a race car driver, violinist, motorcycle riding, fishing, singing in church choir, and artistry. She was an advocate for all types of animals with her favorites being dogs and horses. There was not a holiday that she did not dress the part. Her favorite was Fourth of July. She will truly be missed.

She was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Mary Payson of Duluth, MN; daughters Sherri (Randy) Underthun of Duluth, MN; Kelly (Gary) Heller of Morganton, NC; son Timothy Davich of Angora, MN; grandson Jamie Davich Seymour of Foreston, MN; Granddaughter Cassandra Udovich of St. Paul, MN; Great Grandson Aunders Hagstrom of St. Paul, MN; nieces and nephew, and several close friends.

There will be a celebration of life on June 4, 2023 from 1:30-3:30 at the home of Randy and Sherri Underthun.