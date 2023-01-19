Patricia Elva Corbin

Age 99, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Cloquet Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Patricia was born on July 19, 1923 in Duluth, MN to Anton and Mary Tobey Wallin. She lived the majority of her young life in Duluth Heights near what is currently Tower Hill. Patricia graduated in 1941 from Duluth Cathedral High School, and later that year, commenced studies at Duluth State Teachers College. As World War II began, Patricia was recruited to modify B24 and B25 bombers at Holman Field in St. Paul, MN. She was a top performer in her role and soon transitioned to Inspection Supervisor. While working at Holman Field, Patricia met William “Bill” Roche Corbin, a Navy submariner who was discharged from service after being injured in the line of duty. They married November 27, 1943 and together, raised ten children.

Patricia was a brilliant woman with a measured IQ of 140 during a time when women were expected to care for their husbands and raise their children. She learned to adapt to many challenging circumstances including taking on the role of Bill’s primary caregiver after two brain surgeries related to his war injuries and a series of strokes. After 48 years of marriage, Bill passed away in 1991 at age 68. Patricia would never remarry, and Bill remained the love of her life.

Patricia was a religious woman who attended Catholic mass daily in her later years. Her children all received a Catholic education and were brought up in the Catholic faith with strong values to carry them through a productive life. Patricia’s greatest gift as a mother, beyond unconditional love, was her acceptance and encouragement of each child to follow their own path. Her children, and all others who were fortunate enough to know her, would say she was not only a terrific mother but an amazing woman who touched the lives of many. Patricia was an avid reader of both fiction and nonfiction until the time of her death. She enjoyed attending the events of her children and grandchildren, dancing with her husband, and more recently, watching Jeopardy, Blue Bloods, and Minnesota Vikings games.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her sister June, Nesgoda; and great-great grandson, Josiah. She is survived by all ten of her loving children, Catherine (late Ronald) Mattson of Cloquet, MN, William (Pamela) Corbin of Fargo, ND, Richard (Cindy) Corbin of Blaine, MN, David (Terri) Corbin of Proctor, MN, Carol (Steve) Gartner of Parker, CO, James Corbin of Duluth, MN, Michelle (Dan) Shields of Aurora, CO, Mitchell Corbin of St. Paul, MN, Lorraine (Dan) Wyman of Wrenshall, MN, and Renee (Mark) Walters of Denver, CO; as well as 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5-7pm at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 East 2nd Street, Duluth, MN. The Visitation will continue at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 1-2pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 2pm. Patricia will be interred with her husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will occur at the home of Lorraine (Dan) Wyman on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Wrenshall, MN. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.