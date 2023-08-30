Patricia Ann (Moore) St. John

Patricia St. John, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the age of 90. Pat was born in Drayton, North Dakota. Pat grew up in Bemidji, MN where she was “Miss Bemidji”. She married the love of her life, Irv St. John, and they were together for 60 wonderful years. They lived in Warren, MN and had three daughters. They moved to Duluth where she achieved a master’s degree and became a dedicated counselor at Ordean Junior High, Central High School, and Duluth East High School. Pat was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a gracious host and entertainer with a dinner group of lifelong friends and loved organizing family get-togethers. Pat was very involved in her community as a member of PEO, Red Hats, 2x2, and members of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being part of many social groups: couples bridge, golf leagues, the women’s club, and volunteered as a docent at the Congdon Mansion. Pat spent many hours supporting her husband’s basketball teams and hosting team dinners at their home. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Harriet Moore, husband Irv St. John, and daughter Mary Jean Schraufnagel.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Judith Potter (husband Miles), Susan Moe (husband Doug), Gary Schraufnagel (son-in-law) and five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 1:00pm in The First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Parkway, Duluth, MN 55811. Visitation begins at 12:00pm. Memorial cards may be sent to Dougherty Funeral Home at 600 E. Second Street, Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.