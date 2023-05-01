Parker Allen Montgomery, age 33 of Duluth passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in his home. He had struggled for a while with addiction, and it finally won.

All who knew Parker knew his kindness, charm, and incredible sense of humor. He had an adventurous spirit that could always find fun in every situation. His passion in life was golf and it wasn’t an easy task to get him off the course.

Parker’s friends say if Parker was around it was nothing but a great time and lots of laughter. To say he will be missed is an understatement.

Parker is survived by his parents, Donald Montgomery Jr., and Debra Montgomery; brother, Jason Montgomery; sister, Breanna Montgomery; niece, Monty Casperson; nephews, Jack and Oscar Montgomery.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Peace United Church 1111 North 11th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota.