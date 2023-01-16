Pamela Joanne Moe-Kaviani went home to heaven on January 2, 2023. She was born in Two Harbors on July 14, 1972 and graduated from Two Harbors High School in 1990. She moved to California in 1991, where she loved the ocean and the warm California weather. She attended Pierce College and studied acting.

Pamela met Reza in 1997 and they married in 2000.

She loved helping, especially older people and animals, and started her own business (Helping Hands Services) to assist elderly adults.

Pam was a fierce advocate for Type 1 Diabetics. She was diagnosed with this disease at the age of 20, and unfortunately, it took her life at age 50. Pamela loved music, especially Prince. She attended many concerts with her daughter. They loved dancing and singing together, in the kitchen or at concerts.

She is survived by her greatest accomplishment and greatest love, her daughter, Kiannah Star Kaviani; her husband, Reza Kaviani; her parents, Cheryl and Dwain Moe; her sisters, Renee Moe and Tonya Bramstedt; her nephews, Alec and Brayden Bramstedt; her grandmother, Dorothy Moe; her loving cousin who stayed with her until the end, Stephanie Himango; her god-parents, Dwight and Rogene Moe; her best-friend, Anissa Raleigh; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and on-line friends in many T1Diabetes groups.

Pamela had a huge heart and was full of compassion. She posted the following a few days before her death “Even if we disagree about everything we can still be kind to each other.”

Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Two Harbors.. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.