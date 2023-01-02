We need to announce, to family and friends, that on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, our dear sister, Pamela Jean Boben, born in Duluth, Minnesota, on July 4, 1949, was suddenly called to be a “Christmas angel”, in heaven, rather than here on earth.

Just like in one of the many books, that she loved to voraciously read, we’re sure she floated upward, to be embraced into the loving arms of parents, Edward and Helen (Ceskic) Boben, and other dearly departed family members…while wearing a pair of glistening wings and frothy gown, in her favorite blue.

It’s a peaceful visual, that gives siblings, Brenda (Robert) Fife, Mark (Linda) Boben and Michele (Robert) Howard, comfort that her earthly body is now free to dance and run among the clouds.

Tho, perhaps she’ll be walking her beloved dogs, Lacy or Sophie? Perhaps, she’ll be making a tempting pan of fudge…after all, she is the “Queen of Fudge”, in our family. Perhaps, she’ll be traveling to far off lands like she did in her youth…all the while speaking German, French or Spanish with interesting residents and tasting the local cuisine. Perhaps, she’ll go back to UMD and add to her Bachelor of Science degree. Or perhaps, as a proud CWA union member, she’ll be adding more time onto her 30+ years, after retiring from USWest, as a deserving Pioneer. Perhaps, she’ll be relaxing and enjoying a cup of hot tea or slowly sipping a Diet Coke…Perhaps…just perhaps…

We know for sure, we’ll miss her beautiful smile, her naughty laugh, her inquisitive mind, her sage advice, her ability to listen to “idle” chatter”, about the day, her eagerness to see us and to just be with us.

We’re also sure, that her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, will know that she’s in “safe hands” and that sweet memories will remain.

So, dear “PamaLou”, with much love, in our heavy hearts, we must say this sad goodbye and may God Bless and keep you, until we’re all together again.

Brenda, Mark and Shelly

Memorial contributions, in Pam’s honor, may be made to GND Development Alliance.