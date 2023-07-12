Orrin Scholberg

Orrin Paul Scholberg, age 80 of Duluth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born in Ortonville, MN to parents, Arthur & Sena (Hippen) on October 17, 1942. Orrin was a 1960 graduate of Ortonville High School. He continued his education at UM-Morris, where he sang in the Men’s Choir. Shortly after college, Orrin moved to Duluth, where he began his 34-year career with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. In his free time, you could find Orrin on a golf course. The pinnacle moment of his golf game was getting a hole-in-one at the Ortonville Municipal Golf Course. He enjoyed singing with the Duluth vocal group called Downbeats, sang in the Elim Lutheran Church choir and recently made many friends while a resident at Marywood, located in the Benedictine Living Community. Later in life, Orrin stopped walking the golf course and began walking the Miller Hill Mall. He cherished the time spent walking with his friends every morning. His mild nature, enormous heart, and high moral compass made Orrin a great confidant. Until the day he died, Orrin worked on being the best version of himself. He will be greatly missed. Orrin is preceded in death by his parents, numerous cousins, and extended family. He is survived by his sister, Aljean Scholberg-Svendsgaard; brother-in-law, Bill Svendsgaard, many cousins and extended family. Honorary Pallbearers are Dick Robison, Pam and Rick Jacobson, Betty Carlson, Jerry Salveson, Diane and Russ Schmidt and Scott Fahising.

A Memorial Service will be held at Elim Lutheran Church at 6101 Cody St, Duluth 55807 on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023. Visitation is 10-11 AM, service is 11-noon, and lunch is served by the Elizabeth Circle from noon-2 PM. A live-stream will be available at on Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/p/Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher-Funeral-Home-Cremation-100057452890892/