Norton Clark (Tony) Hoff

Tony quietly passed away on April 3, 2023 from cancer. He was born in Duluth, MN in April of 1942 to Mary Lou (Norton) and Clyde M. Hoff. Tony lived in Duluth until about the age of nine and then in St Paul where he graduated from St Paul Academy. He attended a few colleges finally graduating from Western State in Colorado. He joined the US Army and served over 22 years between active duty and reserves covering The Viet Nam Era through activation for Desert Storm. Tony retired as Sergeant First Class (E7). Tony worked for St Louis County for over 25 years as a Veterans Service Officer.

Tony was able to spend most of his last 21 years retired at the cabin on Lake Vermilion, his happy place.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, step-father John Brackett, brother Tom Hoff, sister Cynthia Driscoll and cousin John Hoff.

He is survived by his wife Susan, sister Barbara Chrane, brother Tom (Margo) Brackett, sister Elizabeth Mystie Brackett (Charles Esterly) , cousin Cindy (Jim) Holton, cousin Sanford(Natalie)Hoff, cousin Jay (Kris) Hoff and many loved nieces and nephews, great and grand nieces and nephews as well as more cousins.

Tony followed his mother and sister in donating his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program for medical education.

Per his request no formal service is planned.