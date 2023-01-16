Norman L. Williams

Norman LeRoy Williams, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend of many, passed away on January 13, 2023 at the age of 84 due to complications from a stroke.

Norman was born on June 19, 1938 to Carl and Edith (Lundgren) Williams, the 3rd born child of 11, in Norcross, MN.

At age 18 he moved to the big city of Minneapolis and worked at Wrap n Wax. Norman met Mavis (Taylor) during his time in Minneapolis. They were married on May 10, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Stanley Christians (Anna); his oldest brother, Carl Jr. and his wife, Janet; sister-in-law, Marie (Paul); brother, Laurance and his wife Jean; sister-in-law, Wanda (Lloyd); brothers-in-law, Jerry Alexander and George Hetherington (Lorretta), brother, Robert and his wife, Carol; brother, Dale (Debbie); in-laws, Andrew and Mary (Bollin) Taylor, sister-in-law, MaryLou (Taylor) Nelson, and her husband Robert; brother-in-law, Jerome Wozniak; brother-in-law, Francis Taylor; brother-in-law, Fred Taylor; a niece and several nephews.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Mavis (Taylor) Williams; daughter, Debbie and her husband, Brad Alm; daughter, Desiree and her husband, Patrick Lee; granddaughter, Monica Alm and her children, Autumn and Johnathon Hughes and Gene Wilson; granddaughter, Amanda Alm and her sons, Maddox and Ryder Parker, grandsons, Noah Alm, Micah Alm and Jonah Alm; grandson, Justin and wife Alanna Lee and their sons Brentin and Brooks; grandson, Aaron and his wife Kristen Lee and their son Arthur James; sisters, Anna Christians, Carolyn (Art) Reichstadt, Loretta Hetherington, JoAnna (Russ) Jones; brothers, Paul and Lloyd, sisters-in-law, Janet (Taylor) Wozniak and Gaylene Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many, many, many friends who he cherished every day.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 20th at Cavallin Funeral Home in Two Harbors, MN from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 am at St Johns Free Lutheran Church in Duluth, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

