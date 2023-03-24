Norma K. Leskela, 81 of Duluth, passed away March 18, 2023 at Edgewood Vista in Hermantown. Norma was born 4/24/1941, daughter of William and Agnes Leskela. Raised in Oulu, WI, she was the middle of 5 children. Going to heaven before her were her parents, older siblings Clifford and Ruth, younger siblings Marilyn and Gene. She married Otto (Harold) Kangas in 1959. Norma is survived by 4 children: Gloria (Jim) Jones of Hayti, SD, Betsy (Keith) Gagnon of Duluth, Jim (Nan Marshall) Kangas of Viroqua, WI and David (Kristi) Kangas of Mercer Island, WA. She also had 7 special hearts, her grandchildren: Anne, Liisa, Matthew, Evan, Jackie, Serra and Nicole. The one that truly stole her heart was her new great-granddaughter, Lilly Mae. Norma worked as an upholsterer for many years at Rich’s Upholstery. After the shop closed, she worked at ShopKo and then retired from Kohl’s. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at Hope Lutheran Church in Oulu, WI. Visitation will be at 1:30 pm, with the service to start at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Norma requested that you donate to your local food bank. She truly was the definition of the word SISU!