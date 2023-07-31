Norma Elaine Swanbum, 90, of Duluth, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Norma was born in Duluth on November 16, 1932 to Robert and Gerda (Langley) Swanbum. Norma was a 1950 graduate of Denfeld High School. She retired in 1994 after 34 years at Minnesota Power where she was the compensation administrator. Norma was an active member at the Lutheran Church of The Holy Trinity, now Spirit of God Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Ruth Circle and the Choir. She was a former officer in the Duluth Women’s Bowling Associations and was an active member with the Enger Park Women’s Golf Leagues. She served on the Board of Directors at Gramercy Park Cooperative and volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital since 1994. Norma was very artistic and enjoyed rosemaling. She was preceded in death by her parents. Norma is survived by many cousins including Nancy Schweitzer, Phyllis (James) Bowman, Donald Pelland, Thomas Pelland, William Pelland and many other relatives and a special friend, Adrienne Thureen. The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Timothy Kleinschmidt for the wonderful care provided to Norma over the past years. As per Norma’s wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Oneota Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.