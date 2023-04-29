Norma (Andersen) Dahlke (age 90) passed away peacefully in Gilbert, AZ on November 28, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD April 12, 1932 to parents, Gyda and Carl Andersen, who were immigrants from Norway. She graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, NY but spent adventurous summers up in the Poconos in Rowlands, PA. She attended St. Olaf College In Northfield, MN. There, she met the love of her life and future husband, Vernon Dahlke. After they were wed on September 22, 1951 they lived in four different states until they settled in Duluth, MN in 1958. They had four children. Kristine Graven (deceased), Diana, Paul, and Jon. Norma enjoyed many years at the family’s cabin on Rose Lake, which was just north of Duluth, MN. Norma was a longtime member of the Duluth chapter of PEO, Duluth Women’s Club, and the Sons of Norway lodge. Norma and Vern spent 27 fun years as snowbirds at the Road Runner Lake Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. She was active in the churches she attended which were First Lutheran Church (Duluth), Cotton Community Church (Cotton), Shepherd of the Hills Church (Flagstaff) and King of Glory Church (Tempe). She loved entertaining, dancing, playing bridge, cribbage, and enjoyed traveling to many countries around the world. Norma often said to Vern, “Didn’t we have a wonderful life.” Norma was an excellent cook and always made holidays very special. She cherished her family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, her parents, and her daughter, Kristine. Norma is survived by her sister, Joan Hagman; daughter, Diana (Frederick); son, Paul (Gay) and their son, Ryan; son, Jon and his children Devin, Paige, and Ethan; Kris’ children, Kala, Luke, and Mara and Mara’s children, Kingston and Zara.

Donations can be sent to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 A Celebration of Life service will be given by Shepherd of the Hills Church at the City of Flagstaff Citizen Cemetery on Saturday, June 10th at 2:30PM. Questions can be directed to Diana Dahlke (928) 814-9669.